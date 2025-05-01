Nation & World News
1 dead and several injured when storm rips through Kentucky community, authorities say

Updated 3 minutes ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Harsh storms hit a remote area of central Kentucky on Friday morning, injuring seven and leaving one person dead.

Washington County Judge-executive Timothy Graves said two or three houses were destroyed and downed trees temporarily blocked roads.

“We were fortunate this was located in a remote part of the county,” Graves said.

Gov. Andy Beshear canceled a visit planned for Friday to Pulaski and Laurel counties, which were hit by a tornado earlier this month. That storm left 19 dead in the state. Officials were responding to reports of a possible tornado in Washington County, he said in a social media post.

“This level of severe weather was unexpected, with a system still moving through the state,” Beshear said. “We also expect to see additional storms today with Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky facing a risk of more severe weather. Please be alert this morning and stay safe.”

Graves said he believed a tornado hit the area, but officials were waiting on confirmation from the National Weather Service.

Three of the injured people were taken to University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. County Emergency Management Director Kevin Devine said the county was not expecting harsh weather Friday morning.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office asked people to stay home to allow emergency workers to do their jobs.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the region on Friday morning.

