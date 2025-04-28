Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

Data missed in initial car investigation

Texas-based Shanon Burgess of the accident reconstruction, biomechanics and digital forensics company Aperture LLC testified Monday about a secure digital (SD) card he discovered on a circuit board of one of the vehicle's modules that wasn't found during the initial investigation.

The data is critical to helping the prosecution pinpoint a timeline of when they believe Read allegedly hit O’Keefe with her Lexus.

Burgess, who specializes in analysis of digital forensics from vehicles and cell phones, didn’t participate in the initial investigation of Read’s car in 2023. He was called in to complete an investigation in October 2024.

He said cars contain modules that track different data. The card he found, which also contained information like contact lists, call logs, serial numbers and phone numbers for connected devices, detailed time-stamp data about when the vehicle was powered on and off both before and after O'Keefe's death.

He said when the Lexus is powered on, an internal clock like a stopwatch begins running. When the car performs something like a three-point turn or backing maneuver, a time stamp is created as the clock continues to run.

Using the data pulled from the GPS navigation application Waze from O'Keefe's cell phone and Ring camera surveillance video, Burgess said he was able to verify the accuracy of the time stamps collected from the Lexus. He could also adjust for any slight variances between the times on different devices.

Police expert details DNA linked to O'Keefe

On Friday, Andre Porto, a forensic scientist who works in the DNA unit of Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, detailed various items he tested, including the broken rear taillight on Read's SUV.

Porto found three DNA contributors but only O'Keefe was found to be a likely match. He also tested DNA from parts of a broken cocktail glass found in the yard and only O'Keefe was seen as a likely match. Porto also tested a hair found on the taillight. No human DNA was found on a hair recovered from the right rear panel of the SUV.

In the first trial, Nicholas Bradford, of Bode Technology lab in Virginia, conducted DNA analysis and concluded there was “strong support” to indicate O’Keefe’s DNA was found on the hair sample.

Porto also took DNA samples from stains on O'Keefe's jeans, sweatshirt and T-shirt. He found DNA from several sources but the only likely match was O’Keefe.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney David Yannetti, Porto acknowledged that he didn't know the source of the other DNA found on O'Keefe's clothing and other items.

Porto also acknowledged that he was never was asked to test for the DNA on the taillight of Kevin Albert, who is a Canton police officer, or a former Canton police chief. He also said he was not asked to test the broken cocktail glass for the DNA from Brian Albert, a former Boston police officer who owned the house where O'Keefe was found nor Brian Higgins, an ATF agent who attended a party at Albert's house that night.

The defense has suggested that O'Keefe died after getting into a fight at the party and that Albert and Higgins could have been responsible.

Before Porto took the stand, prosecutors played a brief clip from a television interview with Read — something they have done throughout the trial. In this clip, Read recounted how she found a piece of glass perched on O'Keefe's nose “wedged like a splinter.” When she pulled the piece of glass, “it gushed blood down his face.”

Doctor testifies about O'Keefe's head injury

Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello testified Thursday that O'Keefe sustained “a severe injury” to his head. Scordi-Bello performed O’Keefe’s autopsy.

Scordi-Bello said the causes of O'Keefe's death were blunt impact injuries of the head and hypothermia. She said the blunt impact injuries were the primary cause.

Scordi-Bello said she could not, however, determine the manner of death to a reasonable degree of medical certainty.

A defense attorney asked Scordi-Bello Thursday if she evaluated in her autopsy whether O'Keefe appeared to have injuries consistent with a motor vehicle. She said she did, and she said she did not find any.

“Yes, I did examine his lower extremities. That is protocol in any case of suspected impact with a motor vehicle,” she said. “I did not see any evidence of an impact site.”

Scordi-Bello also testified that O'Keefe's head injuries could have been consistent with a fall backward.

