Year in Review: Looking back at 2023 in Atlanta

We asked our writers and content creators to take a look backward at the memorable people, places and events who made news in 2023
2023 year in review in Atlanta entertainment: strikes, Elton John, CNN, Jamie Foxx
4h ago

Credit: AJC FILE/

MAP: 2023 metro Atlanta restaurant openings to know

Credit: Courtesy of Culinary Dropout

Bookshelf: Georgia authors pick their favorite books of 2023

Credit: File

PHOTOS: 2023 Photos of the year -- Steve Schaefer
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Steve Schaefer shares some of his most memorable photos of the year.

Credit: Jason Getz

PHOTOS: 2023 Photos of the year -- Natrice Miller
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Natrice Miller shares some of her most memorable photos of the year.

Credit: Jason Getz

PHOTOS: 2023 Photos of the year -- Hyosub Shin
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Hyosub Shin covered metro Atlanta by land and by air, deploying a drone to...

Credit: Jason Getz

PHOTOS: 2023 Photos of the year -- Miguel Martinez
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Miguel Martinez shares some of his most memorable photos from this year.

Credit: Jason Getz

PHOTOS: 2023 Photos of the year -- Jason Getz
Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Jason Getz shares some of his most memorable photos from this year.

Credit: Arvin Temkar

The year in Black culture: things we hope to leave in the past on New Years Day 2024

Credit: TNS

PHOTOS: Notable Georgians we lost in 2023
Remembering some of the notable metro Atlantans and others with Georgia ties who died in 2023.

Credit: AJC

