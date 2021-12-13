ajc logo
X

2021 AJC photos of the year: John Spink

Caption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's John Spink shares his top photo picks from 2021.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top