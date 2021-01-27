1.27.21 Gamestop & the stock market; How to sign up for healthcare if you lost your job

Despite store closings, Gamestop stock has climbed rapidly as young investors bid up the value. Clark believes this is a bubble that could burst and hurt you if you’re investing in a speculative way.
The Biden administration is set to reopen the healthcare exchange so that those uninsured by job loss have viable healthcare options. Clark explains purchasing a compliant policy at Healthcare.gov versus buying a non-compliant policy that offers inferior coverage.
