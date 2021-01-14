X

1.14.21 The jobs recovery has stalled out; Clark’s take on Bitcoin’s volatile ride

Business | Jan 14, 2021

The newest jobs report was not looking very good as unemployment levels rose in December. Clark talks about how to navigate employment in the current economy. Also, the folks at Clark.com have updated the work from home guide which can help you find solid employers offering remote employment.

Clark is not a fan of Bitcoin. And the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency arena hasn’t changed his mind. Listen to this before you put any of your money into cryptocurrencies.

Ask Clark topics include getting life insurance as a single parent, companies forcing you to choose auto bill pay, saving up for a new car, and what to consider when building a new home.

ExploreWatch the video

Want more money advice? Sign up for Clark's free daily newsletter!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

ExploreThis article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 1.14.21 The jobs recovery has stalled out; Clark's take on Bitcoin's volatile ride appeared first on Clark Howard.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.