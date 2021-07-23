07.23.21 Clark answers his critics on Clark Stinks / 2 ways to beat price inflation at the supermarket.

Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. / Rising food costs, why grocery stores are actually happy about that, and how you can save at the supermarket.
Clark Stinks and Ask Clark topics include: Health care sharing ministries surge in popularity, Magnify Money analysis shows / Target Date Funds: Clark’s Favorite Retirement Investment / Lightbox Jewelry / Latest Scams and Rip-Offs \
