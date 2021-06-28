06.28.21 Subscriptionitis and the Clark Cure / WARNING & the workaround: Fake Fraud Alerts.

Subscriptions went way up in the pandemic year – many may no longer be relevant. Free Trials are a plague on people's wallets. Anytime they need a form of payment, it's not a FREE trial. People forget to cancel and keep paying. Many free trials obligate you for a term. A Clark Assignment around free trial offers & subscriptions. / Fraud Alerts are routine and many fraudsters have invaded this space. How these fake alerts work and your defense. There's an easy workaround to protect yourself.

Ask Clark topics include: Franchise ownership: Is it right for you? / Arctic Air Review: Can This 'As Seen on TV' Product Lower Your AC Bill? / Report: The Best Smartphones for Customer Satisfaction / CareCredit – Be certain you can pay it ALL off on time / How to Sell Your Car in 5 Steps \