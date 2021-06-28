ajc logo
X

06.28.21 Subscriptionitis and the Clark Cure / WARNING & the workaround: Fake Fraud Alerts.

Business
June 28, 2021

Subscriptions went way up in the pandemic year – many may no longer be relevant. Free Trials are a plague on people's wallets. Anytime they need a form of payment, it's not a FREE trial. People forget to cancel and keep paying. Many free trials obligate you for a term. A Clark Assignment around free trial offers & subscriptions. / Fraud Alerts are routine and many fraudsters have invaded this space. How these fake alerts work and your defense. There's an easy workaround to protect yourself.
Ask Clark topics include: Franchise ownership: Is it right for you? / Arctic Air Review: Can This 'As Seen on TV' Product Lower Your AC Bill? / Report: The Best Smartphones for Customer Satisfaction / CareCredit – Be certain you can pay it ALL off on time / How to Sell Your Car in 5 Steps \

Want more money advice? Sign up for Clark's free daily newsletter!
Free Advice: Clark's Consumer Action Center
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

ExploreWatch the video
ExploreThis article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 06.28.21 Subscriptionitis and the Clark Cure / WARNING & the workaround: Fake Fraud Alerts. appeared first on Clark Howard.

In Other News
1
Wes Moss: To be a happy retiree, what’s magic number for close friends?
2
06.30.21 Working Teens & Roth IRAs / How much should you spend on your
3
06.30.21 Working Teens & Roth IRAs / How much should you spend on your
4
The Only Reason You Should Make an Improvement to Your Home
5
Does Selecting ‘Credit’ When Using a Debit Card Increase Purchase...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top