04.28.21 Streaming Standoff: Roku vs. Google over You Tube / Auto industry game changer for car buying

Business
April 28, 2021

There's a streaming standoff between Roku and YouTube. What was once a cable issue is now spilling over into the streaming world. Streaming TV Archives – Clark Howard / Auto industry game changer is set to ground 'the grind'. HUGE news in the new car buying industry is not being widely reported – something Clark believes will absolutely change the way you buy a new car in the future. 
Ask Clark topics include: How to Find the Best Deal on Cheap Internet Service / Google Fi Review / T-Mobile Expanding 5G Network To Offer New Home Internet Service / Verizon 5G Home Internet Expands Service to More Cities / Cell Phones Archives – Clark Howard / How to Buy a Used Car \

