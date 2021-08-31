Greater North Futon Chamber recognizes outstanding small businesses

The Greater North Fulton Chamber evaluated a record number of applications for this year’s outstanding small business awards before making the final decisions announced Aug. 24 during the Wellstar Small Business Awards Luncheon. The Chamber chose award winners who “exemplify entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, hard work, and sound business practices.”
The 2021 Small Business of the Year award was presented to IBEX IT Business Experts, LLC, a technology, training, and consulting services firm. The award was accepted by IBEX President and CEO, Tracey Grace. IBEX is a SBA Certified 8(a) and Woman Owned Small Business with a secret facility clearance and over 17 years experience delivering complex solutions. IBEX was named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies.
GNFCC also honored the 2021 Small Business of Excellence award winners: Abel Solutions, LLC, Appen Media Group, Atlanta Divorce Law Group, Office Angels, and RO Hospitality.
“Recognizing the Small Business of the Year and Small Businesses of Excellence is one of the most important things we do as a Chamber,” said GNFCC CEO Kali Boatright. “More than 70% of our members are small businesses who employ our residents, drive our economy, and work diligently to succeed every day, despite the obstacles of an ongoing pandemic. They too are our heroes.”