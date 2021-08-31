Greater North Futon Chamber recognizes outstanding small businesses

The 2021 Small Business of the Year award was presented to IBEX IT Business Experts, LLC, a technology, training, and consulting services firm. The award was accepted by IBEX President and CEO, Tracey Grace. IBEX is a SBA Certified 8(a) and Woman Owned Small Business with a secret facility clearance and over 17 years experience delivering complex solutions. IBEX was named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies.

GNFCC also honored the 2021 Small Business of Excellence award winners: Abel Solutions, LLC, Appen Media Group, Atlanta Divorce Law Group, Office Angels, and RO Hospitality.