New mural at Chattahoochee Nature Center celebrates nature

According to a statement from the CNC, “The Flow celebrates the Chattahoochee River watershed in an artistic, interpretive way that drives awareness of our connection to the natural world. The mural showcases elements of the Chattahoochee River ecosystem and depicts its native habitats and riverways while representing the center’s values and ethos.”

Turner noted, “It’s not every day that I get to paint surrounded by nature and wildlife; normally, I am painting in a city scene, with cars rushing by, so getting to paint in a natural environment was one of the most rewarding experiences. There were actual Great Blue Herons flying above me during this installation.”