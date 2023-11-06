BreakingNews
Cobb police searching for suspect in shooting of hotel employee

Hai Chinese fails a second routine inspection this year

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
35 minutes ago
X

Hai Authentic Chinese Restaurant in Decatur failed its second routine health inspection this year with unsafe cold food temps and improper cooling.

Dumplings, cooked beef and noodles in a reach-in cooler near the wok were out of the temperature range and discarded.

Also, two pans of raw beef and chicken and one pan of cooked noodles were improperly cooling. Several containers of food were uncovered in the reach-in cooler. Raw shrimp was thawing in a bowl of water.

Metal pans on the dish rack were dirty with food debris. Single-use plastic cups were reused in bulk containers of soy sauce, chili oil and cooked rice.

Four hanging fly traps were above the prep table and prep cooler. Wet wiping cloths were on counters throughout the kitchen.

During the inspection, an employee washed their hands while wearing single-use gloves. A trash can blocked one hand sink and another held a scrubbing tool.

Hai Authentic Chinese Restaurant, 2641 N. Decatur Road, scored 51/U, down from 91/A. The restaurant failed an earlier routine inspection in March. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

The Jolt: Poll shows election red flags for Biden in battleground Georgia 4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING
Cobb police searching for suspect in shooting of hotel employee
16m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: Is it possible the Falcons aren’t any good?
12m ago

Credit: Mark Niesse/AJC

Shifting ground: Georgia’s redistricting redo part of a national battle
2h ago

Credit: Mark Niesse/AJC

Shifting ground: Georgia’s redistricting redo part of a national battle
2h ago

Rising child care costs hurting Georgia parents; White House offers aid
5h ago
The Latest
Fayette County restaurant inspection scores
35m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
35m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
35m ago
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
High school football state playoff brackets
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top