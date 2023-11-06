Hai Chinese fails a second routine inspection this year

Dumplings, cooked beef and noodles in a reach-in cooler near the wok were out of the temperature range and discarded.

Also, two pans of raw beef and chicken and one pan of cooked noodles were improperly cooling. Several containers of food were uncovered in the reach-in cooler. Raw shrimp was thawing in a bowl of water.

Metal pans on the dish rack were dirty with food debris. Single-use plastic cups were reused in bulk containers of soy sauce, chili oil and cooked rice.

Four hanging fly traps were above the prep table and prep cooler. Wet wiping cloths were on counters throughout the kitchen.

During the inspection, an employee washed their hands while wearing single-use gloves. A trash can blocked one hand sink and another held a scrubbing tool.

Hai Authentic Chinese Restaurant, 2641 N. Decatur Road, scored 51/U, down from 91/A. The restaurant failed an earlier routine inspection in March. It will be re-inspected.