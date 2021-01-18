X

Sugar Hill approves emergency repairs to Gary Pirkle Park

Flooding from subtropical storm Delta resulted in significant damage to the synthetic turf fields at Gary Pirkle Park in Sugar Hill. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

On October 11, 2019, sub-tropical storm Delta left Sugar Hill with severe flooding at Gary Pirkle Park. Flood waters accumulated under the synthetic field turf eroding the drainage layer of pulling out pins holding the turf in place. This is the second time in 8 years the field has flooded requiring significant repairs. According to city documents, it is no longer feasible to restore the turf.

At Sugar Hill’s Dec. council meeting the city approved a $938,283 contract to repair the fields and entirely replace the drainage system and field turf. The contract was awarded to Precision Turf, the lowest of three bidders for the job.

Funds for the repair will come from the city’s SPLOST recreation account. The city’s insurance policy does not cover these fields because of their location in a flood zone.

