- Online: “No Laughing Matter: An H. R. Maddox Mystery” by Lionheart Theatre Company. Until Saturday. $20 for pay-per-view recording. This onstage radio comedy was written by David Allan Dodson. LionheartTheatre.org Rental: NoLaughingMatter.uscreen.io/orders/checkout
- In-person: First Friday Breakfast - Dr. Tim Elmore. 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 6. $10/Southwest Gwinnett Chamber member, $20/guest. Atlanta Tech Park, 107 Technology Parkway, Peachtree Corners. Hosted by Southwest Gwinnett Chamber, Elmore will discuss “Leading a Pandemic Population: Where Do We Go from Here?” Elmore is the founder of Growing Leaders and an author. Register before noon Nov. 5: business.SouthwestGwinnettChamber.com/events/details/2020-first-friday-breakfast-november-dr-tim-elmore-2777
- Grayson Shakespeare in the Park. 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 6-8. Free. Grayson City Ampavilion, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017, info@CityOfGrayson.org
