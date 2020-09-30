Gateway85 reveals freight logistics study results

The study found that the Community Improvement District’s primary freight needs are aimed at “reducing number and severity of crashes, repairing the transportation network, increasing road capacity and network redundancy, and improving intersection and roadway operations.” Other needs include truck parking and land use within the CID.

Based on the findings, Gateway85 has developed a freight plan which provides recommendations and potential projects for improving freight logistics throughout the CID. An interactive project map showing recommended projects can be found at www.gateway85.com/portfolio/freight-transit-study/.