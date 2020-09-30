Gateway85 reveals freight logistics study results

Gateway85 recently completed its Freight Transit Study, which has identified more than 200 potential projects, including intersection improvements, pedestrian upgrades, roadway operational projects and more. The study primarily reviewed the area south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and west of I-85, identified as a freight-intensive cluster by the Atlanta Regional Commission.
The study found that the Community Improvement District’s primary freight needs are aimed at “reducing number and severity of crashes, repairing the transportation network, increasing road capacity and network redundancy, and improving intersection and roadway operations.” Other needs include truck parking and land use within the CID.
Based on the findings, Gateway85 has developed a freight plan which provides recommendations and potential projects for improving freight logistics throughout the CID. An interactive project map showing recommended projects can be found at www.gateway85.com/portfolio/freight-transit-study/.