ajc logo
X

Fans return to State Farm Arena following bomb threat Friday

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans re-enter State Farm Arena for Game 3 of the Atlanta Hawks' playoff series against the Miami Heat on Friday evening after a bomb threat delayed tipoff.

Credit: AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top