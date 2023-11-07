BreakingNews
Election Day 2023: Metro Atlanta heads to the polls

Election Day 2023: Metro Atlanta heads to the polls

Municipal races dominate but haven’t drawn much interest from voters

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb County
By
Updated 9 minutes ago

Polls have opened and a sunny day is expected for voters casting ballots today.

Voters throughout metro Atlanta will be picking mayors and council members, and some will be asked to decide on funding for parks, transportation and other capital construction projects as local races and questions dominate Election Day this year.

The hyperlocal municipal races haven’t drawn many voters so far, and Election Day is expected to be a similarly slow affair.

During the three weeks of in-person early voting that ended last Friday, about 1% of residents in Fulton County had cast ballots. In DeKalb County, the only one in the metro with a county-wide referendum on the ballot, about 2% of residents had voted.

DeKalb voters will be deciding whether to extend two 1-cent sales taxes. The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, is expected to generate about $850 million over the next six years to pay for capital improvement projects throughout unincorporated DeKalb and in the cities. A separate 1-cent tax would reduce property taxes for certain homeowners.

A number of cities across the metro could also see new mayors. Competitive races in Smyrna and Stonecrest could result in new leadership. In Brookhaven, where the current mayor is term-limited, candidates vying to replace him have sparred over a new City Hall project.

Atlanta residents will also be picking people to serve on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can check their polling place online at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s.

Voters must show photo identification before voting. The following forms of ID are acceptable:

  • Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including ID cards issued by the county registrar or Georgia Department of Driver Services;
  • A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired;
  • A student ID from a Georgia college or university;
  • Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state;
  • Valid U.S. passport;
  • Valid U.S. military photo ID; or
  • Valid tribal photo ID

This is a developing story. Check back with AJC.com for more information throughout the day.

Learn more about the 2023 elections

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is covering elections throughout the Atlanta metro. Here are some resources to learn more about voting.

Election guides:

Voters can check early voting locations and sample ballots online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

About the Author

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cobb schools spent $1 million on redistricting lawsuit, records show2h ago

Credit: Katheryn Houghton/KFF Health News

‘Worse than people can imagine’: Medicaid ‘unwinding’ breeds chaos in states
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: McCormick snubs Greene with U.S. House censure resolution
18m ago

Credit: John Spink

Teen dies week after 4 shot near Georgia State University campus
13h ago

Credit: John Spink

Teen dies week after 4 shot near Georgia State University campus
13h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Analyzing Braves’ decisions on Charlie Morton, Eddie Rosario, others
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb County

DeKalb voters to decide on 2 referendums on Nov. 7
‘Kodachrome’ play continues in Tucker
2023 Elections: Key local races in metro Atlanta
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
22h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top