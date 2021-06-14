- Returning in person: Juneteenth Weekend by Cobb County NAACP. 7-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. Marietta Square, downtown Marietta. For Friday, enjoy a night of jazz, R&B, spoken word and more. For Saturday, there will be 100+ vendors, entertainment, a health fair, fun and fellowship. 770-425-5757, CobbJuneteenth@gmail.com, CobbNAACP.org
- In person: Parents’ Time Away Summer 2021. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 19. $25 annual registration fee. McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Hosted by the Nursery Ministry, this program is available for children six weeks through completed fifth grade. 770-943-3008 ext. 5006, nursery@McEachernUMC.org, McEachernUMC.org/nursery
- In person: Go Skateboarding Day. 6-9 p.m. June 21. Swift-Cantrell Skatepark, 3140 Old Highway 41 NW, Kennesaw. Enjoy snacks, music and vendors. Go Skateboarding Day is an observance established by the International Association of Skateboarding Companies to celebrate the sport and make it more accessible through events around the world. kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-skatepark
Cobb
Upcoming