- In person: Family Program - Build a Bird Feeder + Great Backyard Bird Count. 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday. $3 to $18. Price includes garden admission. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. Due to construction, this Family Program is being combined with the Great Backyard Bird Count for all things birding. Tickets: smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site
- Online: College Pathway - Financial Aid 101. 4 p.m. Feb. 16. Free. Hosted by Cobb Public Library staff, this free program will be presented by Marcus Hilliard, outreach representative for the Georgia Student Finance Commission. Hilliard will give overviews of federal and state aid programs, loans, grants, scholarships and college savings plans. Teens, young adults and parents are encouraged to attend. Angela Mbagwu at angela.mbagwu@CobbCounty.org Register: ow.ly/Pvrv50DhA8b
- Online: “Crafting the World” by North Cobb Regional Library. 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. Grab your special passports and travel the world from your home with seven crafts from seven continents, exploring a unique craft every month. February’s focus is on the continent of Africa and the country Ghana. With each craft, you’ll get an informational handout to attach to your passport. Reserve your kit and pick it up from the library Wednesday through Feb. 28. 770-801-5320 Register: bit.ly/2MDSX2g
Cobb
Upcoming