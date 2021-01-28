- Free food drive-through. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2. The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. The church and There’s Hope For The Hungry will provide free food for those in need. Follow signs through the church parking lot to pick up a box of food that will be placed in your car. You will not have to leave your car. This food will feed four people for two weeks. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed. PeterAndPaul.org, TheresHopeForTheHungry.org/locations
- Online: Georgia Day Banner and Art Competitions. Feb. 1 deadline. Free entries. To honor Georgia’s founding in February 1733, these contests are open to Georgia children and teens in K-12 with parental permission. Students can submit artwork that is inspired by the topic “Georgia Leaders on the World Stage” during the Cold War after World War II. Georgia Historical Society Education Coordinator Lisa Landers at 912-651-2125 ext. 152 or llanders@GeorgiaHistory.com Applications: bit.ly/3a7I3cP
- Online: Singing Valentines by the Big Chicken Chorus. $25. Delivered anytime on Feb. 12, 13 or 14. Based in Roswell, the Big Chicken Chorus will send an email to “your sweetheart” and a link to a video of two love songs - one sung by a quartet and one sung by the Big Chicken Barbershop Chorus of Marietta - with embedded, personalized text greetings from the sender to the recipient and an optional free picture of the sender and recipient. The video can be shared by email or social media. Singing Valentines Hotline: 404-482-3006 Order: BigChickenChorus.org
