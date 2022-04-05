Community Farmers Markets still requiring face masks outdoors

Community Farmers Markets in DeKalb and Fulton counties are requiring patrons and vendors to continue wearing facial masks at their outdoor events to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
Both counties are rated as “low” for COVID transmission by the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.
The CDC says residents or visitors to those counties “may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.”
The most restrictive rules are by the Oakhurst Farmers Market in Decatur:
- Hand washing is mandatory for entering the market space.
- One customer is encouraged in each booth at a time, letting the vendor handle the products.
- There will be a wide market footprint with directed flow, spreading out vendors and creating space for customers to keep six feet apart.
- Credit cards are preferred at checkout.
- In addition to asking all customers to wear masks, dogs must be left at home to increase personal space.
Also restrictive is the Grant Park Farmers Market where unvaccinated individuals must wear a mask - even if they have recovered from COVID.
Open rain or shine, locations of Community Farmers Markets are:
- Decatur Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17 at the First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. (View its dog policy at cfmatl.org/decatur where dogs are allowed.)
- East Atlanta Village Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 17 at 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta. cfmatl.org/eav
- Grant Park Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays year round (except Christmas Day on Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day on Jan. 1) at the Beacon Atlanta, 1040 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. (View its dog policy at cfmatl.org/grantpark where dogs are allowed.)
- Oakhurst Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round (except Dec. 25 and Jan. 1) at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 E. Lake Drive, Decatur. cfmatl.org/oakhurst
- Ponce City Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 26 at “The Trestle” outside Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta - 3rd floor with BeltLine access. cfmatl.org/poncecity
- Virginia Highland District Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 17 at Farm Burger Virginia Highland, 1017 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. cfmatl.org/virginia-highland
For more information, visit cfmatl.org or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
