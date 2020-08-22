A cemetary service project brings people together to give back to community

“This service project was an opportunity to bring people together to give back to our community. We believe there is a pent-up desire within the community to engage in some meaningful way to address the injustices we are hearing about,” Allen said.

Thirty-five volunteers gathered on a recent Saturday morning to clean up and restore the overgrown cemetery.

The Rev. David F. Richards III of New Hope shared some history and the meaning of the cleanup, said the board member.

“The pastor told us that the cemetery’s oldest grave is believed to be from 1860, which supports the oral tradition that slaves’ graves are buried there, and at one time a small schoolhouse for first through seventh graders was on the property,” he said.

“Volunteers worked with new friends together outside. We left knowing there is plenty left to do and look forward to coming back,” Allen wrote in an email to the AJC.

Buckhead Heritage thanks Pastor Richards III, Ashley Shares, Peachtree Road UMC and Chris Hastings with Arbormedics for their acts of service.

Visit, www.BuckheadHeritage.com or www.NewHopeAMEChurch.org