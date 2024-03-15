error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
The Monica Pearson Show
Episode 10
Kristian Bush
Episode 10
Kristian Bush
The Monica Pearson Show
The Monica Pearson Show

The Monica Pearson Show promises to delight, surprise, inform, and entertain. Tune in weekly for intimate discussions with the one and only, Monica Pearson.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Episode 1

Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Discover a new side of Sanjay as CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent sits down with Monica for a conversation about his childhood, family and… the accordion.

Elle Duncan
Episode 2

Elle Duncan

ESPN Sports Anchor and podcast host, Elle Duncan, joins Monica in a lively discussion about her work, her family, and the city that raised her.

Killer Mike
Episode 3

Killer Mike

Monica goes deep with Killer Mike as they discuss their mutual love of Atlanta, how he got his name, and the meaning behind his “Michael” album.

Alton Brown
Episode 4

Alton Brown

Monica serves up a delicious conversation with television host, Alton Brown—there’s plenty of quips, food facts, and surprises to go around.

Ms. Pat
Episode 5

Ms. Pat

The hilarious Ms. Pat is no stranger to challenges. Sit back and get ready to laugh and cry through a conversation that is both heart-wrenching and side-splitting!

T.I.
Episode 6

T.I.

The “King of the South” is certainly guilty of one thing: keeping Monica on her toes. He’s a rapper, father, philanthropist and entrepreneur. What can’t he do?

Payne Lindsey
Episode 7

Payne Lindsey

You may not recognize his face, but you should know his voice. Monica and Payne discuss the world of podcasting… and UFOs. Are you a believer?

Lazy Betty
Episode 8

Lazy Betty

The chefs of Atlanta restaurant Lazy Betty have been anything but lazy. Join Monica as she learns what it takes to earn the coveted Michelin Star.

Mary Kay Andrews
Episode 9

Mary Kay Andrews

In this episode, Monica uncovers the real Mary Kay. While the NYTimes bestselling author writes behind her pen name, it’s clear this author has nothing to hide.

Kristian Bush
Episode 10

Kristian Bush

Monica knows how to make a conversation sing — literally. Kristian Bush talks Sugarland, growing up in Appalachia and... Beyonce. And yes, he performs!

About the show

Broadcast legend Monica Pearson has been a trusted voice in Atlanta for over four decades. And now, she’s joining the AJC to deliver her smart and entertaining perspective of the world around us. Tune in weekly as she invites newsmakers, groundbreakers, innovators and influencers to sit down at her table for an intimate discussion.

About Monica

Monica Pearson, an iconic figure in Georgia broadcasting, continues her legacy as the beacon of insightful conversations on The Monica Pearson Show. For over three decades, Monica has been a guiding force in shaping Atlanta's media landscape, leaving an indelible mark as the first woman and minority to anchor the evening news in Atlanta.

Throughout her illustrious career at WSB-TV, Monica garnered over 33 Southern Regional and local Emmy Awards for her remarkable reporting, anchoring, and captivating work on "Closeups," her celebrity interview show. Her commitment to excellence has led to inductions into several esteemed halls of fame such as the National Association of Black Journalists and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

Monica's multifaceted endeavors extend beyond broadcasting. A celebrated emcee, motivational speaker, and educator, she shares her wisdom and experiences, inspiring audiences with her dynamic presence. Her involvement with philanthropic organizations like Meals on Wheels Atlanta and Go Red for Women illustrates her unwavering commitment to the local community and causes close to her heart.