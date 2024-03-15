About Monica

Monica Pearson, an iconic figure in Georgia broadcasting, continues her legacy as the beacon of insightful conversations on The Monica Pearson Show. For over three decades, Monica has been a guiding force in shaping Atlanta's media landscape, leaving an indelible mark as the first woman and minority to anchor the evening news in Atlanta.

Throughout her illustrious career at WSB-TV, Monica garnered over 33 Southern Regional and local Emmy Awards for her remarkable reporting, anchoring, and captivating work on "Closeups," her celebrity interview show. Her commitment to excellence has led to inductions into several esteemed halls of fame such as the National Association of Black Journalists and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

Monica's multifaceted endeavors extend beyond broadcasting. A celebrated emcee, motivational speaker, and educator, she shares her wisdom and experiences, inspiring audiences with her dynamic presence. Her involvement with philanthropic organizations like Meals on Wheels Atlanta and Go Red for Women illustrates her unwavering commitment to the local community and causes close to her heart.