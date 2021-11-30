ajc logo
Test: Georgia’s Tom Crean seeks 400th win

Georgia head coach Tom Crean looks at his notes during a game against FIU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)
Georgia head coach Tom Crean looks at his notes during a game against FIU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

ATHENS – Georgia’s Tom Crean will try once again to nail down that illusive 400th career coaching victory this evening when the Bulldogs take on Northwestern in the consolation game of the Roman Legends Classic this afternoon at the Prudential Center in Newwark, N.J.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. (ESPN2).

Georgia (2-3) dropped a 65-55 decision to Virginia in the opening round Monday night. The Wildcats (4-1) followed with its first loss of the season, 77-72 to Providence.

Having played 2,798 basketball games over 117 seasons, this will be the Bulldogs’ first matchup against Northwestern.

Crean, in his fourth season as Georgia’s coach, has been stuck on 399 career victories since the Bulldogs defeated South Carolina State 76-60 on Nov. 16. Since then, they dropped games to ACC opponents Georgia Tech (88-78) and Virginia.

The Bulldogs actually led the Cavaliers in the second half 44-42, but faded late due to poor shooting (14% on 21 3-point attempts) and turnovers (14).

