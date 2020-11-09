Hamburger icon
Nov. 9

Live Updates Politics
Nov 9, 2020
11/06/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger makes remarks during an election update briefing at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Friday, November 6, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

  • In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue call on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top elections official and a fellow Republican, to resign. They cite unspecified election “failures” but provide no evidence. Raffensperger says he will not step down.
  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr authorizes federal prosecutors to investigate allegations of voting fraud that “could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state.” According to a U.S. Senate report, the FBI later investigated claims that workers at State Farm Arena secretly counted suitcases full of fake ballots on election night, and the bureau found the claims to be false.

