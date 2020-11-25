- Attorney Sidney Powell files a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Atlanta seeking to decertify the presidential election results in Georgia and declaring Trump the winner. It cites tens of thousands of illegal votes and says Georgia’s voting software and equipment were used to swing the election to Biden. Twelve days later, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr. dismisses the lawsuit, saying federal courts have no jurisdiction in what is essentially a state election challenge. He says Powell should have challenged the use of the voting system months before the election, not three weeks after it. And he says there is no legal mechanism to decertify the election. “Finally, in their complaint, the plaintiffs essentially ask the court for perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election,” Batten says at the Dec. 7 hearing. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of 2 ½ million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden, and this I am unwilling to do.”