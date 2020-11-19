- State Sen. Jesse Stone, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, authorizes state Sen. William Ligon to chair an election law study subcommittee. The goal is to “examine the recent election cycle, recount, audit, investigations and litigation as well as the upcoming runoffs,” Stone wrote.
- Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell hold a news conference in Washington to lay out election fraud claims. Giuliani cites eyewitness accounts of suspicious activity in Georgia and other states. Powell says Dominion Voting Systems voting machines - used in Georgia and other states - were designed to flip votes.