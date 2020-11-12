- Election security groups, including the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, release a statement calling the Nov. 3 election “the most secure in American history.” In bold type, it said, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.” Five days later, Trump fires the head of the agency.
- Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani presses the president to file a lawsuit in Georgia and shares a conspiracy theory that Dominion Voting Systems machines had flipped thousands of Trump votes to Biden, according to The New York Times. Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark warned the suit would be dismissed on procedural grounds. Giuliani calls Clark a liar. “And with that, the election-law experts were sidelined in favor of the former New York city mayor, the man who once again was telling the president what he wanted to hear,” the newspaper reports.