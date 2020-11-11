Hamburger icon
Nov. 11

Nov 11, 2020
11/11/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — With a handful of Georgia county elections directors behind him, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announces the start of a hand recount of the November 3 presidential election during a briefing outside of the Georgia State Capitol building in downtown Atlanta, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

  • Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger orders an extraordinary hand recount of all 5 million ballots cast in the presidential election. The initial count shows Biden defeated Trump by about 14,000 votes. The recount decision follows an immense effort by Trump and his supporters to cast doubt on Georgia’s election results.The recount later confirms Biden’s victory.

