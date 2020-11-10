Hamburger icon
Nov 10, 2020
  • Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and state House Speaker David Ralston issue a joint statement rejecting a special legislative session to change voter residency requirements ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff for the U.S. Senate. They say changing the rules so close to the election would mean endless litigation.
  • In a letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump’s campaign and the Georgia Republican Party demand a quick recount in the presidential election. The letter says ballots were cast by dead people, out-of-state residents and others ineligible to vote, but it offers no evidence. In a separate letter, eight congressional Republicans from Georgia ask Raffensperger to investigate Trump’s claims.

