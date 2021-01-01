Jan. 1, 2021

- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows asks acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to have the U.S. Department of Justice look into “signature match anomalies” in Fulton County. It’s unclear what anomalies Meadows is referring to, but Rosen dismisses the request. According to a U.S. Senate investigation, that and other Meadows requests for investigations made that day violate long-standing restrictions on communication between the White House and Justice Department officials on specific law enforcement matters. “Can you believe this?” Rosen writes to acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Richard Donoghue, forwarding Meadows’ email. “I am not going to respond to message below.”
- Trump tweets: “January 6th. See you in D.C.”
Credit: Screenshot