- Texas asks the U.S. Supreme Court to delay Electoral College votes or invalidate election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, saying they violated federal and state election laws. The Texas suit prompts disbelief and derision from legal experts. But seven Georgia Republican members of Congress side with Texas in a legal brief, as did 15 Georgia state senators, 12 state representatives and a state senator-elect. Georgia’s two Republican U.S. senators also announce their full support for the lawsuit. The U.S. Supreme Court dismisses the lawsuit three days later.
- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office calls the Texas lawsuit “constitutionally, legally and factually wrong.” That prompts Trump to call Carr, warning him not to rally other Republicans against the Texas lawsuit.