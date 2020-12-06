- U.S. Attorney General William Barr directs the FBI to interview witnesses about allegations of fraud at State Farm Arena. According to emails obtained during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee investigation, Barr didn’t want to rely entirely on the assessment of state authorities, who had already investigated the video and found no wrongdoing. The FBI later interviews election workers featured in the video and concludes nothing improper happened.
- Gov. Brian Kemp tells state lawmakers that any attempt to award Georgia’s 16 electoral votes to Trump after he lost the November election would be unconstitutional. Kemp also shoots down calls for a special legislative session to pick GOP presidential electors.