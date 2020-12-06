- State lawmakers gather in Athens for a planning meeting. Trump calls individual legislators there “to find elected Georgians willing to step across a constitutional line on his behalf,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan wrote in his recent book, “GOP 2.0.” Duncan is one of several top Georgia Republicans who resisted Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s election results.
- Four Republican state senators – Brandon Beach, Greg Dolezal, Burt Jones and William Ligon – circulate a petition seeking an emergency special session to appoint an alternative slate of presidential electors. The petition cites a litany of dubious fraud claims – none of which would ultimately hold up under scrutiny. It also cites the widely disputed legal argument that legislators can decide the election after the fact. The petition fails to get enough lawmakers’ signatures to call a special session.