- Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani testifies before Georgia lawmakers for the third time in three weeks. At a hearing of state Sen. William Ligon’s special committee, Giuliani calls Georgia’s audit of signatures in Cobb County “a joke” and “an insult.” Gov. Brian Kemp bristles at that characterization. “”What do you say about the president’s attorney calling the work of the GBI a joke? Well, that’s a joke,” Kemp said, according to Channel 2 Action News. “He doesn’t know the work of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations very well.”
- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows forwards to acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen an email and attachments from attorney Cleta Mitchell. It is a copy of Trump’s Dec. 4 lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court, along with its exhibits – 1,800 pages in all. Meadows asks Rosen to look into the fraud allegations. The lawsuit contained claims that had already been widely discredited.