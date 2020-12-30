Dec. 30-31

- On Dec. 30 or 31 – U.S. Attorney Byung “BJay” Pak couldn’t remember which – he gets a call from acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Richard Donoghue. Pak later tells Senate investigators that Donoghue “was very frustrated because the president was solely focused on Georgia with respect to any voter fraud allegations.” Donoghue says Trump “just would not believe that he lost Georgia.” Pak reminds Donoghue that his office had looked into “several allegations” and “concluded that there was nothing there.”