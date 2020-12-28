- Jeffrey Clark, an acting assistant U.S. attorney general, circulates a draft letter to Georgia officials urging them to convene a special legislative session to consider appointing an alternative delegation of presidential electors. The letter says the U.S. Justice Department has “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple states, including the state of Georgia.” The claim is false, and emails obtained by a U.S. Senate committee show senior Justice Department officials rejected Clark’s letter, which apparently was not sent. “I have not seen evidence that would indicate that the election in any individual state was so defective as to render the results fundamentally unreliable,” acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Richard Donoghue wrote. “Given that, I cannot imagine a scenario in which the department would recommend that a state assemble its legislature to determine whether already-certified election results should somehow be overridden by legislative action.”