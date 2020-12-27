Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Dec. 27

Live Updates Politics
Dec 27, 2020
  • Trump tells acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his top deputy, Richard Donoghue, to “just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen,” according to a U.S. Senate investigation report. In the meeting, Trump says the State Farm Arena video “shows fraud” by election workers. And he urges Donoghue to go to Fulton County to conduct a signature verification audit, which he says would find “tens of thousands of illegal votes.” Rosen and Donoghue tell Trump there is no merit to the State Farm Arena allegations.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jan. 20
Jan. 11
Jan. 7
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top