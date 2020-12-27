- Trump tells acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his top deputy, Richard Donoghue, to “just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen,” according to a U.S. Senate investigation report. In the meeting, Trump says the State Farm Arena video “shows fraud” by election workers. And he urges Donoghue to go to Fulton County to conduct a signature verification audit, which he says would find “tens of thousands of illegal votes.” Rosen and Donoghue tell Trump there is no merit to the State Farm Arena allegations.