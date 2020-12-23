- Trump calls Frances Watson, the chief investigator for the Georgia secretary of state’s office. He tells Watson she would find “dishonesty” if she scrutinizes absentee ballots in Fulton County and that she has the “most important job in the country right now.” “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised,” Trump tells Watson in a conversation that won’t become public knowledge until Jan. 9. Channel 2 Action News obtains a recording of the conversation in March.
- Listen: Full audio of the call
- The secretary of state’s office rebuts various fraud claims at a hearing of the state House Government Affairs Committee.