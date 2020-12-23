Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Dec. 23

Live Updates Politics
Dec 23, 2020
  • Trump calls Frances Watson, the chief investigator for the Georgia secretary of state’s office. He tells Watson she would find “dishonesty” if she scrutinizes absentee ballots in Fulton County and that she has the “most important job in the country right now.” “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised,” Trump tells Watson in a conversation that won’t become public knowledge until Jan. 9. Channel 2 Action News obtains a recording of the conversation in March.
  • The secretary of state’s office rebuts various fraud claims at a hearing of the state House Government Affairs Committee.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jan. 20
Jan. 11
Jan. 7
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top