Tallulah Gorge: A sight to behold

The spectacular scenery is enough to lure me year after year. But what also draws many folks, including me, is the gorge’s remarkable geology. Tallulah Gorge’s cliffs are made of quartzite granite, one of Earth’s hardest rocks.

Yet, these super-hard rocks were at one time layers of sand, covered by ocean waters. Over eons, the huge sand layers were compacted and cemented into rock, called sandstone. Then, under the tremendous heat and pressures of mountain building, the sandstone was transformed into quartzite.

The Tallulah River, flowing to the Savannah River, carved most of the gorge from the quartzite over millions of years. The river is still carving. Much of its flow, however, was stymied by a 126-foot-high concrete dam built upstream of the gorge in 1911-13 by the predecessor of Georgia Power Co. The dam and its power house supplied electricity for Atlanta’s streetcars and industries. The scenic 63-acre lake created by the dam is now a part of the state park.

In the sky: The moon will be new on Sunday. On Monday, look for a thin crescent moon low in the west just after dark, said David Dundee, astronomer with Tellus Northwest Georgia Science Museum. Mercury, low in the west, sets just after dark and appears near the moon Monday evening. Venus is in the west just after sunset and sets about three hours later. It will appear near the moon Wednesday evening. Mars sets in the west after midnight and will appear near the moon Thursday night. Jupiter rises out of the east about midnight. Saturn is high in the west at sunset and sets in the west after midnight. It will appear near the moon Friday night.