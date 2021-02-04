What to know when visiting the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Atlanta and history go hand-in-hand, so it’s no surprise that the Peach State’s capital city is home to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
A museum and a human rights organization, this facility “inspires people to tap their own power to change the world around them.”
Here’s a little more about The Center in downtown Atlanta.
Credit: Bob Andres
What does the National Center for Civil and Human Rights do?
The facility is meant to educate visitors on the ties between the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s and the modern effort to obtain human rights globally.
What’s the history of The Center?
Iconic civil rights movement leaders Evelyn Lowery, who died in 2013 — a year before the museum opened — and former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young thought up The Center. Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, who also is a Board Chair, launched the facility. Young also played a fundamental role in helping Franklin establish The Center.
Where is it located?
You can visit the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on Pemberton Place. It’s next to the World of Coca-Cola and the Georgia Aquarium at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard.
What exhibits are there?
In addition to an interactive virtual tour, exhibitions include Spark of Conviction: Global Human Rights Movement, which features stories of advocates from the past and present sharing how they’ve worked to protect individual rights, and Dr. King. The Voice to the Voiceless, a gallery that includes items from the Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. Collection.
There are also installations such as the lunch counter sit-in and a Freedom Riders gallery.
For details on what’s offered visit the museum’s explore page.
Credit: Bob Andres
How much does it cost to visit?
For individual tickets, general admission is $16 for adults, youth and seniors. Tickets are nonrefundable. Group tickets are also available.
When can I visit?
The Center is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The last entry is at 4 p.m. daily.
Can I learn more?
Visit the website to learn more about The Center.