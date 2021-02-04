X

What to know when visiting the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

What is the National Center for Civil and Human Rights?.The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a museum and a human rights organization that “inspires people to tap their own power to change the world around them.”.Opened in 2014, the late civil rights leader Evelyn Lowery and former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young thought up The Center.Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin launched the facility. .The facility is meant to educate visitors on the ties between the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s and the modern effort to obtain human rights globally.The museum is located at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard on land donated by The Coca-Cola Company

Black History Month | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta’s museum and human rights organization opened in 2014

Atlanta and history go hand-in-hand, so it’s no surprise that the Peach State’s capital city is home to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

A museum and a human rights organization, this facility “inspires people to tap their own power to change the world around them.”

ExploreBlack History Month

Here’s a little more about The Center in downtown Atlanta.

Visitors stroll through the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, which held its grand opening celebration Monday. The ceremony included speeches and a choir, which concluded the ceremony with a performance of "We Shall Overcome". BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM
Visitors stroll through the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, which held its grand opening celebration Monday. The ceremony included speeches and a choir, which concluded the ceremony with a performance of "We Shall Overcome". BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

What does the National Center for Civil and Human Rights do?

The facility is meant to educate visitors on the ties between the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s and the modern effort to obtain human rights globally.

What’s the history of The Center?

Iconic civil rights movement leaders Evelyn Lowery, who died in 2013 — a year before the museum opened — and former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young thought up The Center. Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, who also is a Board Chair, launched the facility. Young also played a fundamental role in helping Franklin establish The Center.

ExploreArthur Blank Foundation gives Civil and Human Rights Center $17M grant

Where is it located?

You can visit the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on Pemberton Place. It’s next to the World of Coca-Cola and the Georgia Aquarium at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard.

The Center for Human and Civil Rights is shown in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The center looks at the intersection of the local story of the civil rights movement and the ongoing national story of the evolution of human rights. AJC file
The Center for Human and Civil Rights is shown in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The center looks at the intersection of the local story of the civil rights movement and the ongoing national story of the evolution of human rights. AJC file

What exhibits are there?

In addition to an interactive virtual tour, exhibitions include Spark of Conviction: Global Human Rights Movement, which features stories of advocates from the past and present sharing how they’ve worked to protect individual rights, and Dr. King. The Voice to the Voiceless, a gallery that includes items from the Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. Collection.

There are also installations such as the lunch counter sit-in and a Freedom Riders gallery.

For details on what’s offered visit the museum’s explore page.

Visitors stroll through the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on Monday during its grand opening. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM
Visitors stroll through the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on Monday during its grand opening. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

ExploreAtlanta Civil Rights museum opens in downtown Atlanta

How much does it cost to visit?

For individual tickets, general admission is $16 for adults, youth and seniors. Tickets are nonrefundable. Group tickets are also available.

When can I visit?

The Center is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The last entry is at 4 p.m. daily.

Can I learn more?

Visit the website to learn more about The Center.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.