TW FB Katie Janness 1 year Piedmont Park slaying

It’s been a year and the question still remains: Who killed Katie Janness?.The gruesome stabbing death ofKatherine “Katie” Janness and her dog, Bowie, at Piedmont Park on July 28, 2021, stunned friends, neighbors and police.Janness’ body was discovered just after 1 a.m. just inside a Piedmont Park entrance.She’d been stabbed more than 50 times and the dog’s body was discoveredabout 100 feet away, police have said.A timeline of her activity that night via ajc.com.After Janness’ death, police enhanced security around the park, stationing more officers and replacing malfunctioning security cameras in Piedmont Park.Authorities assured the public there was no evidence a serial killer was on the loose. As recently as six months ago, they were reportedly closer to making an arrest in the case.One year later, an arrest still has not been made.Atlanta Police Department is expected to hold a news conference on the 1-year anniversary of Janness' death to provide updates in the case.Read more on ajc.com:, It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness?, Story by Shaddi Abusaid, Caroline SilvaPhotos: Ben Gray, John Spink, Christine Tannous, Jenni Girtman, and contributedVideo by Jessica Horne.More at ajc.com