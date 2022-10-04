BreakingNews
Mass Georgia voter challenges thrown out in Gwinnett
ajc logo
X

This Day in History: The Barbie Doll Makes Its Debut

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top