Sweet Auburn revitalization

Once the 'richest Negro street,' Sweet Auburn tries to hold on."Sweet Auburn," as the area is known, became the hub of black business in Atlanta in the early 1900s, when racial tensions caused many black businessmen to move out of downtown Atlanta.Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church,founded in 1847.Ebenezer Baptist Church, built in 1922.Birth home ofDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 501 Auburn Avenue.Auburn Avenue's famed Royal Peacock Club (1960s).Odd Fellows Building and Auditorium, built in 1912, wasone of the first black-owned office buildings in Atlanta.Its auditorium once seated more than 1,000 people and was the primary site for black Atlanta's dances and social functions during the 1920s and '30s.Nearly half of the buildings that were there 45 years ago are gone.Dozens of buildings are vacant, boarded up or unusable.But some hope it's not too late to reverse the district's fortunes.Several individuals and groups, from nonprofits to Georgia State University, are crafting plans on how to revitalize the area.