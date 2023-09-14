Saving Money | Adults are ordering from kids’ menus to save money. Should they?

Social media is rife with “hacks” for all of life’s challenges. From separating eggs to cleaning toilets, there’s a genius trick (or a hundred) for that.

A recent spate of TikTok videos have offered hacks for saving money at restaurants – and (spoiler alert) they are mostly people ordering from the kids’ menu.

Some of them focus on Olive Garden, where generous portions (and those breadsticks), along with frequent freebie add-ons are a draw, offering budget-minded diners an alternative to fast food. Late last month, TikToker Somer Agnor shared the $7 full meal she picked up curbside from the Italian chain, which included pasta and a side of broccoli, a drink, two breadsticks and a salad. The salad isn’t normally included, she said, “but they always bring one out to me.”

“I love this because sometimes I’m sick of drive-through food,” she says in a video that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

A former Olive Garden server even posted a video that’s been seen 3.7 million times offering an idea for getting even more food for your buck when ordering off the kids’ menu (meaning it’s a hack within a hack?): Order a fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, then choose the pasta side and swap the regular marinara for another Alfredo with chicken. “It’s the same size as the adult portion, and cheaper,” he promises.

Adult diners ordering from the kids’ menu isn’t new, but the pandemic-borne ubiquity of online ordering and curbside pickup has made it easier for grown-ups to skirt any side eye they might have gotten from servers skeptical of people ordering food designated for the 12-and-under set when there’s not a kid in the party.

And there’s more reason than ever for diners to look for ways to save. David Henkes, a senior analyst at market research firm Technomic, notes that restaurant prices are rising, leaving cash-strapped customers eating out less frequently – and looking for bargains when they do. Henkes says the restaurant industry is relying on higher prices to stay stable, while customers pay the price. “Consumers are changing their behaviors – frequency of visits is down and they’re moderating what they do when they go out,” he says.

Prices aside, some diners just want smaller portions – Orlando-based influencer Ashley Garrett says people from the weight-loss surgery community, who can’t eat large quantities of food at one sitting, are a vocal subset of her supportive commenters.

But even if you want to and can order from the kids’ menu, the question remains: should you?

“It’s a little tacky,” Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema says. The topic comes up every so often in his weekly reader chats, where diners seek recommendations and counsel for restaurant etiquette quandaries. “Restaurants are businesses and businesses need to make money,” he says. “If someone is trying to spend less or eat less, it’s better to order one or two appetizers.”

Great American Restaurants CEO Jon Norton also isn’t a fan of the practice. At his restaurants, which include nearly 20 locations in northern Virginia and suburban Maryland, the items on the kids’ menus are priced lower with the hope of enticing families, including moms and dads who will order full-sized entrees – and maybe an extra appetizer or glass of wine. “They are a loss leader similar to happy hour pricing,” Norton says.

But not all restaurants structure their prices that way. David Hopkins, a longtime restaurant manager who is now the president of the Fifteen Group, a consulting agency aimed at helping restaurants maximize profits, says kids’ food can be profitable, even if it doesn’t amount to much.

He says that to a restaurant, every dollar of revenue is gold – even the less than $10 customers might shell out for a meal from the kids’ menu. Consider, he says, that once a restaurant has opened its doors, its costs (rent, utilities, staff and the like) are mostly fixed. The only additional costs it will incur are the cost of the product and a small percentage for credit card sales. So as long as restaurants price their kids’ meals to cover that – which he says isn’t too hard, as most don’t involve expensive ingredients – they will still come out ahead.

A restaurant could theoretically lose out on the money a diner might have spent ordering a more expensive adult-sized entree – but for many diners, the decision isn’t between an adult- or a kids’- sized meal, it’s between a takeout kids’ dinner at a restaurant and a fast-food order.