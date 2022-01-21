Louie Anderson (1951-2022) made many visits to Atlanta over the years, including ‘Coming 2 America’

On performing stand-up in 2012: “I feel like I’ve recaptured my inner stand-up. I had one of my best shows last night doing stuff I’ve never done. I was just talking to this family right in the front. It spurred this whole idea of families and stuff that’s my forté. Families and food — and being fat. I had a great time.”

His philosophy in 2017: “I want the audience to have an experience with me and think about their lives and nostalgia. I want them to forget their worries for an hour and a half. My goal is to make people feel something. That’s also my goal with ‘Baskets.’ Either laughing and having a good time or doing something serious that can touch you and matters to you.”

On Steve Harvey, who took over for Anderson hosting “Family Feud”: “He’s very smart and much more ambitious than I am. I’m the laziest person in the world. Thank you father. It’s not an accomplishment!”

On his comedic material he used in 2017: “I talk about Boston. I talk about Texas and the Alamo. I talk about processed foods and what they’ve done to me and what I’m going to do to get back at them. I’m talking about free-range chicken. I talk about people who collect crazy things. I talk about my mom and dad, my brothers and sisters. I talk about what matters. My message is love and caring about each other.”

On why he won the Emmy: “Right time, right place, right channel, right producers, right castmates. And all the guys who played women before me.”

On his “Baskets” character Christine: “I think she’s never given up on her kids. And she is there for them in her own broken way. I think that broken way is under repair. That’s why people root for Christine. She’s trying to be a better person.”

Christine loves Costco and so does Anderson: “Who doesn’t want to go to Costco? I could find an oversized office chair I might need because I’m big. I can find Prilosec for a third of the price of anywhere else. And the organic frozen vegetables are delicious!”