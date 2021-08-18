Brandi Britain said she’s no longer on Rock 100.5′s morning show Bailey and Southside

Her photo remains on the website page as of Wednesday afternoon.

On the show that aired Monday, Aug. 9, Bailey announced that Britain was off the air the previous Friday, Aug. 6, because she was arrested for stealing cat food and concealer. “She was put in handcuffs and booked in county jail,” Bailey said.

Britain said there were issues at the store with the scanners, the lines were insane and she was in a rush for work, so she just walked out. “I did wrong and I’m very sorry,” she said on air. “I would never do it again.”

Bailey said he was shocked, adding: “You do not strike me as this person.”

Britain: “Everybody thinks they’re invincible until they’re not.” She said this is not a chronic issue and she has never been arrested before.

In retrospect, she said she should have just dropped the items and walked out without them.