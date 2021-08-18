ajc logo
Brandi Britain said she’s no longer on Rock 100.5′s morning show Bailey and Southside

Brandi Britain has been a key part of the Bailey and Southside morning show for several years. Now there are rumors she's off the show. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Caption
Brandi Britain has been a key part of the Bailey and Southside morning show for several years. Now there are rumors she's off the show. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO

Credit: RODNEY HO

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
The radio station boss declined to comment.

Brandi Britain, an integral part of Rock 100.5′s morning show for several years, is telling people on social media she is no longer on the show.

She was the show’s board operator but was given a lot of airtime as well, providing a female perspective for the two leads Jason Bailey and “Southside” Steve Bailey.

Rickman wrote in a text Wednesday: “We’re not allowed to talk about it.” Bailey didn’t respond to a similar inquiry.

Sean Shannon, the market manager for Cumulus Atlanta, texted, “Can’t comment.”

A couple of responses Brandi Britain gave to curious fans on Twitter.
Caption
A couple of responses Brandi Britain gave to curious fans on Twitter.

Credit: Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Her photo remains on the website page as of Wednesday afternoon.

On the show that aired Monday, Aug. 9, Bailey announced that Britain was off the air the previous Friday, Aug. 6, because she was arrested for stealing cat food and concealer. “She was put in handcuffs and booked in county jail,” Bailey said.

Britain said there were issues at the store with the scanners, the lines were insane and she was in a rush for work, so she just walked out. “I did wrong and I’m very sorry,” she said on air. “I would never do it again.”

Bailey said he was shocked, adding: “You do not strike me as this person.”

Britain: “Everybody thinks they’re invincible until they’re not.” She said this is not a chronic issue and she has never been arrested before.

In retrospect, she said she should have just dropped the items and walked out without them.

