Practical solutions for taming the mess around your kitchen sink

Master your bottles.

Dish soap, hand soap, hand lotion: How many of these bulky plastic bottles do you really need at your sink? “If you can possibly limit the distractions and focus on what you need to do, it will make the job go faster,” says designer Betsy Barmat Stires of Frog Hill Designs in Alexandria, Virginia. “Piles of kitchen cleaning supplies are not what I like to see.”

Food52′s sleek Zone Danish silicone Zone Dishwashing Set With Squeeze Bottle is intended for this purpose: “It looks better than the Dawn bottle and is great from the sustainability angle,” says Peter Themistocles, Food52′s cookware, kitchen and pantry buyer. It’s more planet-friendly to buy larger bottles and refill your smaller ones, he says.

Corral the products you use the most.

Cavin-Winfrey likes to use a small tray or platter that can hold dish soap, a sponge and a brush. You often already have something like this in your kitchen, she says, and it’s nice if it’s ceramic so you can pop it into your dishwasher. She likes to have a small dish near the sink for rings and watches; a simple dip or sauce bowl in olivewood, brass or blue-and-white china are nice choices, she says.

Rethink your dish-drying method.

If you keep a dish rack out all the time, make sure it’s not looking shabby. Cavin-Winfrey prefers to keep her Threshold bamboo rack from Target ($19.99) folded and stored until she needs it. Food52′s steel Yamazaki Home Double Decker Dish Rack ($78) has two levels of storage and a small footprint, making it especially useful for small spaces where cabinet and counter space are limited. A spout moves water into the sink. “It’s minimalist and functional,” Themistocles says.

Give yourself a green focal point.

“I’m not really a houseplant person, but in the kitchen, you don’t forget to water plants, as they are right in front of you,” interior designer Liz Caan says.

Do a frequent clutter check.

Make it a habit to sweep everything off the area around your sink and wipe it all down, keeping out only the things you use daily. Arrange bins under your sink to store dishwasher detergent, counter sprays and scouring pads. Be vigilant about weeding out scary-looking old sponges and ratty towels.

“When your kitchen sink area looks nice and tidy, you won’t dread spending time there,” Higgerson says. “It makes a chore almost less of a chore and becomes part of a nice routine of caring for your home and caring for yourself.”