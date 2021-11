Marcella Rose LeBeau, has died at 102.LeBeau was an honored Army nurse in World War II , and a leader in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. .It was one of my greatest privileges and honor to have cared for those soldiers, LeBeau told the Rapid City Journal in 2004.In recent years, LeBeau also advocated for Congress to rescind the Medals of Honor awarded after .the Wounded Knee Massacre on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation