Lifting Weights Can Help You Get a Better Night's Sleep.Sleepless nights can be caused by a variety of things like stress, anxiety, and overactive thoughts.Studies have found that adding exercise to your routine can aide in a better night’s sleep.However, lifting weights is key to getting the most out of your nights rest.When lifting weights, your muscles adapt and release testosterone and growth hormones- both are linked to better sleep.Physical therapists, trainers and health professionals say you should strength train about two to three times a week -while keeping workouts between 30-40 minutes